Be Patient With APC On 10th NASS Leadership – Adamu To Nigerians

Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked Nigerians to exercise patience with the Party over the zoning of the 10th National Assembly (NASS) leadership.

In a chat with newsmen on Wednesday after a stakeholders meeting at the Defence House in Abuja, Adamu said the Party and president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu are still consulting on the issue.

According to the former Nasarawa State governor, the ruling party was still in the mood to celebrate its win in the 2023 presidential election.

His words, “Nigerians should be patient with the party. We should wait. What is good for the country is what is good for us as a party. We are only celebrating the victory of our party now.”

Information Nigeria reports that Adamu was part of a closed-door meeting held between Tinubu; the vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima; the Party leadership and some stakeholders including the leadership of the ninth National Assembly.

Though the outcome of the meeting, which lasted for about an hour was not made known, sources revealed that it was connected to the leadership zoning of the 10th National Assembly.

In attendance at the meeting were Adamu; the deputy national chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore

Others at the meeting were governor Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, Senate president, Ahmad Lawan; deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Kaduna Speaker, Yusuf Zailani.