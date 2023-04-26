Benue’s Total IDPs Surge To 18,000 In April

Emmanuel Shior, the executive secretary of Benue State Emergency and Management Agency (BENSEMA), has disclosed that the State recorded an increase in the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in April alone.

While distributing relief materials to some internally displaced persons in the State on Tuesday, Shior made the disclosure, adding that the upsurge in attacks by suspected Fulani militia and bandits in some communities in the State contributed to rise in the figure.

According to him, the series of attacks which occurred in some communities in Apa, Otukpo and Guma Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State between April 5th and 9th, also led to the death of 135 persons.

Giving a breakdown of the IDPs distribution, the SEMA boss said 8,000 were recorded and camped in Adoka, Otukpo LGA; 10,000 in Apa who also took refuge in Ugbokpo, the council headquarter.

His words: “Benue has continued to be under siege for a long time. Recent killings in Benue State have added burden of taking care of the IDPs,” Shior said while addressing newsmen.

“For instance, 8,000 people are currently camped in Adoka in Otukpo local government and another 10,000 people taken refuge in Ugbokpo, headquarters of Apa LGA.”

He further appealed to the Federal Government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and other partners to increase assistance to the state to further help in lessening the burden.

“They should do more to increase their support. The Federal Government should do more to support the state to put in place plans to return the IDPs as they are tired of staying in camps and in the host communities for over 5 years. Spirited individuals should also help us,” Shior appealed.