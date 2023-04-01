Beware Of Fraudulent Nigerians Requesting Protest Funds Under Guise Of ‘Stolen Mandate’ — Keyamo Cautions International Community

Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has asked the international community to be careful of claims that the outcome of the February 25 presidential election was fraudulent.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment in a tweet via Twitter on Saturday, said some Nigerians are deceiving Nigeria’s international friends that a mandate was stolen in order to raise funds to ‘protest’ the ‘stolen mandate.’

He further urged the international community to stop giving the alleged protesters money for their activities.

According to the APC chieftain many of those claiming that a mandate was stolen are already living big from such scams.

He tweeted: “A note to our international friends: some people here are deceiving you that a mandate was stolen in order to raise funds to ‘protest’ the ‘stolen mandate’. We call it ‘419’ in Nigeria or ‘yahoo yahoo’. Please, stop giving them money. Many are already living big from such scams. Thank you for listening!”

Recall that some Nigerians living in the United States of America (USA) under the aegis of the Nigerian American Coalition for Justice and Democracy have secured permission from the US government department of the interior, to stage a protest against the outcome of the presidential election.

The convener, Franklin Ekechukwu disclosed that the aim of the protest is to express their displeasure and rejection of the election results.

The group will also present their Visa ban list to the White House, US Congress, and State Department on Monday, April 3, during their protest in Washington DC.