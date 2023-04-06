Bill To Delay Nigerian Medical Doctors, Dentists From Relocating Abroad To Practise Scales Second Reading

A bill to prevent the mass movement of Nigerian-trained medical or dental practitioners from being granted full licences until they have worked for a minimum of five years in the country has passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill is part of the measures by the Nigerian government to halt the increasing number of medical doctors leaving Nigeria for other countries in search of ‘greener pastures.’

Information Nigeria understands that the bill was sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson.

The update was contained in a Twitter post, via the official handle of the House of Representatives on Thursday, with the plenary of the House presided over by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The title of the amendment bill, reads, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap. M379, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to mandate any Nigeria-trained Medical or Dental Practitioner to Practise in Nigeria for a Minimum of Five (5) before being granted a full licence by the Council in order to make Quality Health Services available to Nigeria; and for Related Matters (HB.2130).”

Johnson, however, in his remarks told the House that it was only fair for medical practitioners, who enjoyed taxpayer subsidies on their training, to “give back to the society” by working for a minimum number of years in Nigeria before exporting their skills abroad.

Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, another member, who opposed the bill, said that the bill was more like enslavement to tie a doctor down for five years in Nigeria, post-graduation, before seeking employment in a foreign country.

However, majority of lawmakers passed the bill for second reading in which many of them called for flexibility and options in the envisaged law.