Binani Withdraws Suit Against INEC

Sen. Aisha Dahiru-Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, has withdrawn the suit filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the Adamawa governorship election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate had prayed to the court for a judicial review of the decision by INEC to reverse her earlier announcement as winner of the poll by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m Not A Do-Or-Die Politician’ – Binani Denies Bribing INEC With N2bn

Binani’s counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, upon resumed hearing in the matter on Wednesday, told Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja that a notice of discontinuance had been filed to that effect and urged the court to strike out the case.

Justice Ekwo reminded Sheriff that an order was given in the last adjourned date directing him to address the court on whether the court had the jurisdiction to entertain the case or not.

The lawyer, who informed the court that a lot of issues had come up between the last date of adjournment and today, begged for an order striking out the suit.

However, the judge held that since Sheriff had failed to go by the order of the court, the appropriate thing to do was to dismiss the matter.

“I hereby make an order dismissing this suit,” Justice Ekwo declared.