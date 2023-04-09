Bola Ajibola, Former Justice Minister Is Dead

A former Attorney-General of Nigeria, Prince Bola Ajibola, is dead.

Ajibola, who was also a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, died at 89 after a long-time illness as a result of old age.

The founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta, died after a long-time illness as a result of old age.

Segun Ajibola, the eldest child of the late jurist, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He wrote, “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”