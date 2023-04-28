Border Closed As First Set Of Nigerians Leaving Sudan Arrive Egypt

The first set of stranded Nigerians in Sudan have reportedly arrived in Egypt on Thursday evening.

The chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed this while responding to a user on Twitter.

The first set of buses conveying the citizens, according to her, arrived late in Aswan when they already closed the border but they are expected to leave early in this morning and proceed thereafter to the airport.

“The first set has arrived at the Aswan border in Egypt but the border is already closed. They will leave early morning and then proceed to the airport,” Dabiri-Erewa noted.

The NiDCOM boss disclosed this while replying to one [@owolabitaiwo] who said m that there shouldn’t have been any problem after much money was used for the emergency evacuation.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Stranded In Sudan To Be Evacuated By Road – Minister

“We can’t spend $1.2mln on buses for a simple drive-through and have cases of abandonment anywhere.

It’s not heard-off ooooh,” the citizen said.

The government had spent $1.2 million to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan to Egypt.

The chairman also said earlier on Thursday the first batch of Nigerians returning from war-torn Sudan would arrive in the country on Friday, adding that 13 out of the 40 buses hired by the government to bring Nigerians from the North Africa nation left Abuja on Wednesday.

The NIDCOM chief had said the returnees would travel by road to the Aswan border in Egypt where they would be received by staff of the Nigerian Embassy in the country and the director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to Dabiri-Erewa, 10 out of the 13 buses transported Nigerians from Universities in Khartoum while the remaining three will pick up students at the El- Razi University.