Buhari Approves Immediate Suspension Of Adamawa REC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police on the conduct/actions of the REC during the Supplementary election in Adamawa State.

This directive was contained in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the brief communique, the President has also directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, by the Inspector General of Police.

Also, President Buhari has directed investigation by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them.