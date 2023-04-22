Buhari Holds No Grudge Toward Anyone – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, has said President Muhammadu Buhari does not “harbour ill will toward anyone.”

Making the disclosure on Friday in an interview with Channels Television, he said the President has clearly demonstrated over the years by his actions that he does not hold grudges.

Information Nigeria reports that President Buhari had asked Nigerians to forgive him if he has in any way hurt them in the course of his duties.

The President had asked for forgiveness on Friday during his final Sallah homage by residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello.

He said, “Having been a governor, minister, and the president twice, I think God has given me an incredible opportunity to serve as your president. And I thank God for that.

READ ALSO: Fani Kayode Jubilates As Court Dismisses N4.6bn Fraud Charge

“So, please, whoever feels I have done wrong to them, we are all humans. There is no doubt I hurt some people and I wish you will pardon me. And those that think that I have hurt them so much, please, pardon me.”

Shehu however said there is no specific admission of wrongdoing in Buhari’s plea for forgiveness, adding that there is no politician or journalist in detention for things they have said against the President.

He said, “The president of Nigeria does not harbour ill will toward anyone. This is clearly demonstrated over the years by his actions.

“As we speak today, there is no politician in detention for things they have said against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There is no journalist in detention for things they have written against President Buhari. He does not personally hold grudges against individuals.”