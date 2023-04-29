Buhari Shifted Burden To Tinubu Because He Doesn’t Have $1.8bn For Census – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna Central, has revealed the reason President Muhammadu Buhari approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, scheduled for May 3-7 2023.

Information Nigeria had reported that Buhari in a press statement signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, officially approved the census postponement.

According to Mohammed, Buhari gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

According to the minister, president Buhari approved that a new date would be determined by the incoming administration.

But, Sani reacting in a post via Twitter on Saturday said the federal government passed the buck to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, because it could not fund the census, which is estimated to cost about $1.8 billion.

He tweeted, “The simple fact is that the FG doesn’t have $1.8 billion for the Census and now shifted the Wahala to Asiwaju.”