Buhari Will Appeal Ararume, NNPCL Court Judgement — Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration will appeal the court judgement on the case between Ifeanyi Ararume and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Information Nigeria had reported that that Buhari removed Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of NNPCL board, at the time arrangement was going for his swearing in.

But the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday, set aside all decisions taken by the NNPC board since his absence, nullifying Buhari’s removal of Ararume as the chairman.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo who also held that the President’s removal of Ararume on January 17, was illegal, awarded five billion naira damages against President Buhari and NNPC in favour of Ararume for his wrongful sack and disruption of his appointment.

However, the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, reacting on Wednesday via a statement said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has taken due notice of judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

“While the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation /Minister for Justice is yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, the President affirms that due judicial process will be followed, and NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.

“The Administration respects the Rule of Law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter, the President says.

“He sues for calm from all sides involved.”