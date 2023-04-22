Building Collapse: Lagos Govt. Orders Demolition Of Two Storey Building In Banana Island

Alex Adedamola
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered for the immediate demolition of a two-storey-building located on 310 Close, in Banana Island, Ikoyi, as well as the sealing of other buildings in the area.

Sanwo-Olu, blamed the collapse of the earlier seven-storey-building on First Avenue, in Banana Island on what he called “reckless” operations of some developers hiding under the pretext of Federal Government agencies issuing building approvals for unsuspecting property owners.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark on Saturday, when he led a delegation of government officials for an on-the-spot assessment of the area, describing the situation as “irresponsible and unacceptable.”

Sanwo-Olu was conducted round the inspection tour by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamigbose-Martin, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, Gbolahan Oki, and other engineers.

The governor gave the demolition order while inspecting the building at 310 Close for construction without appropriate approval, while ordering the sealing of others over various infractions.

The governor also inspected an ongoing two storey building located at 303 Close which is being constructed under high tension wire.

Sanwo-Olu, while addressing journalists said, “We are at the site of the last unfortunate building collapse in Banana Island Lagos and I’m sure you have all gone round and see the site.

“Like it has been reported before now, there has been a lot of investigation that is going on right now and you can see that they are still clearing the rubbles at the site.

