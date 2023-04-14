Building Collapse: Lagos Govt Suspends Development Plans On Banana Island

The Lagos State Government has suspended all development plans on Banana Island after the collapse of a seven-storey construction on First Avenue.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed in a statement on Thursday that this halt was subject to a comprehensive audit by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA)

He also revealed that the audit will help the state government determine the number of buildings being constructed without proper approval as well as verify if approved buildings are being built in line with the approval limits provided.

“This exercise will be extended to other estates and gated communities,” the document also read in part.

Nobody died in the incident, which occurred on Wednesday – as of the time of this report. Twenty-five people were rescued from the site, which Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) scanned with a high-precision 3-D Laser Imagery System for life, and found no evidence of anyone trapped in the rubble.

According to Mr Omotoso, excavation of the site by LASEMA was ongoing, using the architectural designs. The site has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation.

The LASG spokesman also noted that the Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi has visited the site and hospitals where victims of the incident were admitted.

Of the 25 persons rescued, 16 with moderate injuries were admitted to General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, and Police Hospital Falomo for treatment and care. Nine others with minor injuries, such as bruises, were treated and discharged at the site by Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS).

Of the 16 persons on admission, 11 were taken to Police Hospital Falomo. Eight of the 11 persons have been treated and discharged. Some are required to come for daily follow-up and management. Three with various injuries, including blunt traumatic chest injury, knee injuries, deep lacerations, and others, are on admission.