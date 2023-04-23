Building Under Construction Collapses In Apapa, Lagos

A five storey building under construction has collapsed at 45, Ladipo Oluwole, GRA Apapa area of Lagos State.

The incident happened at about 2:30pm on Sunday.

It was gathered that officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency have sealed the collapsed building.

Recall that this happened not barely 72 hours after a seven story building collapsed in Banana Island area of the state.

It was learnt that the collapse of the building was due to a thunder strike orchestrated by heavy rains early today.

However, a volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu at the scene said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

According to him, all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on Sallah break, reason no one was involved in the incident.

Tiamiyu notes that the state government must beam a searchlight on the recurring incident of collapsed buildings which had claimed many lives and property worth billions of Naira destroyed.

Meanwhile, the permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said the evacuation operation was ongoing as of press time, 4pm.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, the agency received a report of partial collapse of a three-floor building at Plot 5996 {NOS 43B} along Ladipo OLUWOLE Street, Apapa Local Government Area, Lagos.

“The collapse of the frontal area of the second floor occurred early hours of this morning, 23rd April 2023.

“The property has been served the CN, STW & Seal Up Notices accordingly by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA.”

Speaking on the incident, a senior official of LABSCA who spoke on condition of anonymity told Vanguard that the ill-fated building is an ongoing construction with a Provisional Development Permit of a Two (2) floor structure.

The source stated, “No authorization and building was not staged by LASBCA.”

“Construction is at third-floor roof level with block work completed {additional floor as against the Two floors Approved}.

“The site is sealed and cordoned off.”