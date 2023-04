Calls To Terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial, Unreasonable — Northern Group

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has condemned renewed calls for the termination of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu by Ohanaeze and other Ndigbo leaders, which they described as “insane, unreasonable, unwarranted, thoughtless and unrealistic.”

This was contained in a statement by CNG spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in Abuja on Saturday, where the group insisted that Kanu who is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, must be prosecuted.

Suleiman called on the federal authorities and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to disregard calls for Kanu’s release, urging them to be resolute in the prosecution of the IPOB leader.

The Statement read: “It is curious at this critical turning point for Ohanaeze and other Ndigbo leaders and collaborators to resurrect the calls for the release of a culprit who since 2016 has been responsible for the unrelenting disturbances created in the South-East and across the country in the form of a violent agitation for the separate State of Biafra.

“The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) is especially alarmed by the renewed pressure from the Ndigbo to secure the unconditional release of terror group leader Nnamdi Kanu from lawful custody.

“CNG has noted especially that the calls for Kanu’s release without trial by Ndigbo leaders and groups have grown louder since the February 15 Presidential election and the consequent emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect.

“We alert the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu on the dangers of falling for the antics of the Ndigbo that are aimed at causing mishaps and unnecessary devastation and driving Nigeria over the brink into a catastrophe.

