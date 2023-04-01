Camp Not In Disarray, No Cause For Alarm Over Interim Govt Plot – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the alleged attempt to install an interim government on the country would not disrupt the handover of government to Bola Ahmed Tinubu come May 29.

The Party also dismissed reports that the alleged plot had unsettled their camp, adding that it played its part by bringing such threat to the knowledge of security agencies.

Felix Morka, the national Publicity secretary of the APC, via a statement on Friday said there was no reason to fret as long as the law enforcement agents did their job.

He said, “I don’t see how the talks about interim government would disrupt the handover to Asiwaju. The step that the party has taken is to bring the threat to the attention of the security agencies and the public.

“As you can see, the Department Of State Services (DSS) has since begun to look at the actors and the plot going on. Now, that is their responsibility. They have a role to ensure that there is no breach and to ensure that everyone involved will take whatever grievances they have to the court.

READ ALSO: Adamawa APC Suspends Binani’s Campaign DG Over Anti-Party Activities

“The police, DSS and other law enforcement agencies are within their authorities to ensure there is peace and to defeat any plot by individuals or groups to destabilise the country.”

While challenging the DSS to clamp down on the proponents of interim government, he stated that nobody in its camp was nursing fear that the plotters might spring any surprise on or before the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect.

Also, the Director of Media and Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, debunked speculation that Tinubu’s camp was in disarray over fear that the president Muhammadu Buhari would not hand over in May.

“Everybody heard the President say he will hand over on May 29 to the winner of the election. All these talks about ING are just a useless debate. It is of no meaning to us because we have the certificate of return and Asiwaju will be sworn in as the 16th president of Nigeria.

“There is nothing anybody can do about that. The Constitution already posits the way to deal with issues arising from an election. If you are not satisfied with the call or the person INEC declared as winner, go to court.

“As we talk, May 29 is not negotiable. It is as certain as the rising of the sun. We have no reason to entertain fear because we know all those things they are saying are mere side talks and beer parlour idea,” he told Punch.