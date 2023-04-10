CAN Slams Peak Milk Makers Over ‘Insensitive Advert’

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has slammed FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak Milk, for using the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday.

CAN described the advert as “insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable”.

While warning all companies and organisations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products, CAN said it was considering serious sanctions on the firm, including a boycott of their products.

The organisation said it would not tolerate any attempt to trivialise or disrespect the Christian faith.

CAN in a statement issued on Monday by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, said the advertisement was not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

He said, “Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

“FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond. We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We are considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns. We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We recall a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc used a crucifixion imagery to promote their product. We condemned it then, and we condemn it now. We, therefore, urge all companies and organisations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialise or disrespect our faith. Be warned!”