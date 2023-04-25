Castellanos Scores Four As Girona Defeat Real Madrid

Girona striker Valentin Castellanos scored four times as they recorded a resounding 4-2 victory over reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Castellanos, on loan from New York City, headed the opener and then ran onto a long ball before slotting past Real’s Andriy Lunin to make it 2-0.

Vincius Jr gave Real hope with a header from Marco Asensio’s cross.

But Castellanos, 24, tucked in a cross from Yan Couto and headed a fourth – before Lucas Vazquez’s consolation.

Real are 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, having played a game more. They play Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg in two weeks.

Castellanos is the first player in over 75 years to score four goals in a La Liga game against Real Madrid. In December 1947, Esteban Echaverria netted five for Real Oviedo against Madrid.

Argentine Castellanos, 24, only touched the ball 15 times, with as many goals as passes attempted, before being replaced in the 71st minute. He has now scored 11 La Liga goals this season.

Real were without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois through gastroenteritis and striker Karim Benzema with a leg injury.