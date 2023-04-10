Change Your Name To ‘Nigerian Oppression Force’ – Mr Macaroni Slams NPF As He Reacts To Video Of Officer Assaulting Man

A viral video shared on social media on Monday showed the moment a police officer assaulted a man on the highway in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In the video shared, the police officer was seen slapping and flogging the man.

The policeman was heard saying in Pidgin English language, “waka dey go, I say waka dey go” while the man he was assaulting asks “Why you dey flog me, I thief”

The man then collects the cane from the officer who then proceeds to slap him twice on the face and orders him to walk to his car.

A second police officer is seen rough handling the man’s female companion.

Viewers have expressed outrage after watching the video and are questioning why police brutality has not abated.

Reacting to the video, Skit maker Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, slammed the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

He tweeted, “The Nigerian Police Force should change their name to Nigerian Oppression Force. They don’t know more than harassing, extorting and brutalizing citizens. Shame!!!”

