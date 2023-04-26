“Cheap Blackmail,” We Didn’t File Suit Canceling Obi’s Petition At Tribunal – Apapa Faction

The embattled Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party has debunked the claim that it approached the Election Tribunal asking for withdrawal of cases, including the petition brought against the All Progressives Congress (APC) by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

According to Abayomi Arabambi, the spokesperson for the Apapa group, the allegation was a ploy by the the embattled national chairman, Julius Abure -led faction to gain cheap public sympathy and distract public attention from the real issues.

“It is sad, unfortunate and disheartening that individuals who have been stopped by a court of competent jurisdiction from parading themselves as leaders of our beloved party have resorted to cheap blackmail and subterfuge.

“Abure and his cohorts cannot speak for our party and as I speak to you, we have not filed any matter seeking to discontinue our party’s challenge to the outcome of the Presidential election. It is not true,” Vanguard on Wednesday quoted Arabambi as saying.