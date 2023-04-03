Comedian Sabinus Bags African Content Creator Award At Prestigious Rwanda Movie Awards

Nigerian skit maker, Emmanuel Chuwkwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus, has bagged the Best Content Creator Award in Africa at the prestigious Rwanda International Movie Awards 2023.

The event was held at the Crown Conference, in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda, on Saturday, April 1, and was attended by celebrities, filmmakers, and industry professionals across the continent.

Sabinus, known for his hilarious skits took to his verified Instagram page on Monday, May 4, 2023, to share pictures of himself with the award and to express his gratitude to his fans.

“Thanks Guys For The Support And Love!!! Won African Content Creator Award At The Rwanda International Movie Awards 2023,” he wrote in his post.

See photos below: