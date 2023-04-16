Controversy As Wrong INEC Official Declares Binani Winner Of Adamawa Governor Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sunday morning declared Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

Hudu Yunusa, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the State, made the declaration following the supplementary election held Saturday.

The collation exercise kicked off at exactly 9:30 pm on Saturday night with results from Demsa and Yola South Local Government Areas presented at the centre by the local government returning officers.

There was however drama when journalists sought to know whether Yunusa, the REC, had recused himself from proceeding with the conduct of supplementary elections, as demanded by the Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa.

READ ALSO: Naira Redesign Didn’t Stop Kidnapping, Hoodlums Were Engaged With Polls — Anglican Bishop Calls For Job Creation

Recall the PDP questioned the neutrality of the REC after a leaked audio tape emanated where he was heard asking the electoral officer in Fufore local government area to help “This woman” surfaced.

The results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared yesterday while the exercise was adjourned till 11am.

However, Ari made pronouncement an hour before the scheduled time.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading before the pronouncement was made.

Some PDP supporters in the hall had protested why the announcement was made by the REC instead of the returning officer.

Information Nigeria reports that Binani represented Adamawa Central Senatorial District in the 9th Assembly. She was formerly a member of the House of Representatives for Yola North/Yola South/Girei Federal Constituency as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 7th Assembly (2011-2015)

Moreso, Adamawa had produced first female Senator, Folasade Bent from the North.