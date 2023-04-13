Couple Dragged To Court For Attacking Police, IBEDC Workers With Dog

A couple, Adeyemi and Divine Adegoke, alongside Deji Ajayi, their neighbour, on Thursday, appeared before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court, for assaulting officers of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and three police operatives during official duties.

Details of the offences committed by the defendants as contained in their charge sheet indicated that they engaged in the acts on March 31, 2023, at No. 93, Ayelaka Area, Dada Estate, Osogbo.

The defendants allegedly assaulted one Sayo Owaniyi and Adetunji Adetona who were staffers of IBEDC, as well as Inspectors Ariyo Oyeleke, Muritala Kazeem and Police Corporal Femi Adisa, while performing their duties.

The charge sheet containing details of the offences committed by the defendants read in part, “That you, Adegoke Divine, Adegoke Adeyemi and Ajayi Deji on the 31st day of March 2023 in the morning at No. 93, Ayelaka Area, Dada Estate, Osogbo in the Osogbo Magisterial District, did conspire together to commit felony to wit serious assault, assault and threat to the life of one Owaniyi Sayo and Adetunji Adetona of IBEDC Osogbo and Police Officers and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you Adegoke Divine, Adegoke Adeyemi and Ajayi Deji on the same date and place at the aforementioned Magisterial District did seriously assault one Owaniyi Sayo and Adetunji Adetona who are IBEDC staff of Osogbo Branch and also Inspector Ariyo Oyeleke, Inspector Muritala Kazeem and Adisa Femi while performing their duty by beating and stoning them and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 356 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you Ajayi Deji on the same date and place at the aforementioned Magisterial District did attempt to kill one Owaniyi Sayo and Adetunji Adetona with a dog and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 320 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the three counts pressed against them. .

In his ruling, the presiding magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, admitted Divine to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety, while the other two were granted bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties.

Ayilara then adjourned the matter till June 15, 2023, for a hearing.