Couple Plot Self-Kidnap, Demands N5m Ransom In Lagos

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Command spokesperson says it has arrested a couple (name withheld) over alleged self-kidnap for N5 million ransom.

According to him, the husband, a 53-year-old technician and wife, a 48-year-old body massager and bone setter, were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, after a family member of the man reported the purported kidnap.

He disclosed that the couple, who admitted to the crime, claimed they planned the self-kidnap to raise N3 million to buy back their house in the Badagry area of the State.

“The man brought the idea and sold it to his wife. He did not deny it before the police. He said he did it through text message for a purpose. He said he did it because he wanted to re-buy his house back with N3 million.

“The man claimed he decided to organise self-kidnap because none of his brothers and sisters were doing well, and some living abroad were not willing to assist him financially,” the police spokesman said.

However, the husband was said to have planned the operation because his well-to-do siblings were reluctant to assist him.

Hundeyin furthered that the couple was still living in their house in Badagry when they sent out text messages of their kidnap to their relations, stressing that when police visited the house on Tuesday, they met the wife and three children.

The police then requested the woman to follow them to the police headquarters, Ikeja, but pleaded with them to allow her come the next day, Wednesday, which was granted.

The image maker said that the woman came to the station as promised and was arrested for self-kidnap, while the husband was arrested the following day, Thursday.

“The woman claimed if the plan worked out, it would have been the easiest way to raise the money to buy back their house since her husband’s brothers in the UK are not willing to help him,” he quoted the woman’s confession to the police.

Hundeyin noted that the woman claimed to service an average of three clients for either bone setting or stroke massaging at about N150,000 per person, depending on the patient’s condition.

He, however, said that the couple claimed they regretted their actions, appealing to their families and police for forgiveness.

The public relations officer added that the couple will be charged to court soon.