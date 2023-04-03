Court Grants Portable Bail For Assault, Theft

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has been granted bail by a High Court in Ifo, Ogun State.

Recall that Portable landed in police custody on Friday, March 31, 2023, after his engagement with police officers at his bar, during which one of them was allegedly injured.

The singer was subsequently arraigned in court on Monday.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge bothering on assault and theft of musical equipment.

It was gathered that Portable was granted bail in the sum of N300,000 and to provide two sureties with landed properties within the court vicinity.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had said the controversial singer would face more than six charges in court.