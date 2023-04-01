Court Remands Blessing CEO In Prison Till May 30 Over Alleged Cyber-Bullying, Libel

The Lagos State Federal High Court, has remanded famous self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, for alleged cyber-bullying.

Blessing CEO was arraigned on Friday on a six-count charge for alleged cyber-bullying, libel and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

Also, the self-acclaimed relationship expert was accused of using her Instagram page @officialblessingceo to injure the reputation of one Folashade Samuels and the late Bimbo Ogbonna by exposing them to hatred, contempt and ridicule.

Justice Yelim Bogoro, in a court sitting on Friday, March 31, remanded Blessing CEO in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services, NCoS till May 30 for a hearing of her bail application.

Blessing CEO was reportedly arrested on Thursday morning over her involvement in celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, known as IVD, and his late wife, Bimbo Ogbonna’s case.

At her arraignment today, the prosecution counsel, Rotshang Faith Dimka of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, said Okoro of Lekki, Lagos, on October 16, 2022, “intentionally sent messages using her Instagram handle @officialblessingceo to bully, threaten and harass one Folashade Samuels, a.k.a Mamajazz, a younger sister to the late Bimbo Ogbonna, wife of automobile businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD. Dimka also told the court that Blessing used her Instagram handle @officialblessingceo, to injure the reputation of Folashade Samuels and the late Bimbo Ogbonna, by exposing them to hatred, contempt, and ridicule.

According to the police, some of the messages allegedly sent by Blessing include

“Let’s ask Mamajazz where her father is??? Their father had exactly the same issue with their mother Ebele and he ran away for his dear life. IVD’s crime was that he was not man enough to run… The family of late Bimbo is after IVD’’s properties and life. Especially her elder sister Mamajazz. Bimbo and IVD are well-known people in Lagos and it’s not a hidden fact that even in their estate that Bimbo is violent. Everybody knows how she breaks a bottle on her husband’s head on a daily .. Bimbo killed herself and has always wanted to kill herself right from childhood. Evidence loading. All the voice notes and evidence will be on my YouTube and Facebook. Subscribe,”

I will ask Mamajazz, the late Bimbo’s sister few questions…where you in talking terms with your sister before (she) died? Are you owing your late sister 18 million? Did she block you before her death? Do you even like your sisters’ children?? Answers this question because | will slam the internet with raw facts and evidence.”

I am stepping into the case as the official relationship therapist of IVD… Will drop all the evidence that IVD did not kill his wife or even hurt her. The late Bimbo was the violent person and suicidal victim”

The police told the court that the defendants contravened Section 24 (2)(a)(1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015, and Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act. They also contravened Section 33 of the NFVCB Act, 2004.

When the charges were read to her, she pleaded not guilty.

The presiding judge, Justice Yelim Bogoro remanded Blessing in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) till May 30 for the hearing of her bail application.