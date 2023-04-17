Court Remands Man For Stealing 2-Year-Old Boy In Ondo

A 32-year-old man, Sola Awokunle has been remanded at the Correctional Centre in Okitipupa, in Ondo State for allegedly stealing a 2-year-old boy from his parent.

The police arraigned the defendant before Chief Magistrate B.A. Ikusika, on one count charge of stealing.

READ ALSO: Woman Sentenced To 12 Years Imprisonment For Stealing Five Children In Anambra

He stated that the defendant stole the boy, Yehuza Umar, with an intention to deprive his father, one Abubakar Umar, of the lawful care of his son.

The charge read in part, “That you, Awokunle Sola on the April 13 , 2023 at about 3pm at Omiayo, Ore, in the Ore Magisterial District, with intent to deprive one Abubakar Umar of lawful care of his son, stole one Yehuza Umar, age 2 years.”

According to the charge, the offence contravenes Section 371(1)(2) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Volume I, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The prosecutor, therefore, asked the court for permission to send the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The defence counsel, Mr V. A Akinfe, opposed the prosecutor’s request, and prayed the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate B. A Ikusika, in his ruling, remanded the defendant at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre pending the outcome of advice from the DPP.

He adjourned the case till April 21, 2023 for a hearing.