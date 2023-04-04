Court Sentences Cock To Death By Slaughtering For Incessant Noise Making

A Magistrate Court at Gidan Murtala in Kano State has ordered a man identified as Isyaku Shu’aibu, to slaughter his cock.

Information Nigeria understands that Shu’aibu’s neighbor, Malam Yusuf Muhammad Ja’en filed a complaint that the cock has been violating his rights by preventing him from sleeping due to the cock crow at dawn.

The defendant, Shu’aibu, however admitted, it is true that the rooster often makes much noise, adding that he planned to slaughter it on the “Good Friday” celebration.

“It is true that my cock often disturbs my neighbours with a loud cry,” Shu’aibu admitted in his defence.

Shu’aibu further prayed the Court to grant him permission until Good Friday.

Conclusively, the presiding judge, Halima Wali granted the request and ordered the rooster to be isolated and be slaughtered