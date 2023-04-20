Cristiano Ronaldo Risks Deportation After Grabbing His Manhood In Public

A Saudi lawyer has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to be deported after he appeared to grab his crotch towards fans following Al-Nassr’s 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal on Tuesday.

The crude gesture came after fans began chanting Lionel Messi’s name.

According to a video making wave on social media, shows Ronaldo grabbing his manhood as he was jeered off the pitch by fans who chanted: “Messi, Messi, Messi,” as he walked down the tunnel.

Taking to Twitter, to slam Ronaldo’s actions, lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed wrote:

“It is considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner.”

The lawyer vowed to file a complaint to the Saudi Prosecutor’s Office for his ‘crime of public indecency’.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr sources have defended Ronaldo and claim he didn’t make the gesture towards supporters and rather it was a reaction to a blow he received earlier in the match when the ball directly struck his genitals.

However, Saudi journalists weren’t so forgiving of the Portuguese. One member of the press, Ozman Abu Bakr, called the action “an immoral and impolite gesture against the spectators” and indicated that Al-Nassr should terminate Ronaldo’s contract as a result.