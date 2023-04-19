Davido Allegedly Expecting Another Child With Baby Mama

Controversial Blogger, Gistlover in a recent post, has alleged that the David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is currently expecting a second child with one of his baby mamas.

According to the gossip blog, the issue has led to a friction within the family, with the musician’s father angry at his action and his wife leaving their home.

The Singer’s family members implored the wife not to leave the artiste, according to Gistlover, and she has returned to the house even while still angry.

Gistlover wrote, “HELLO TUEH TUEH, GLB NATION FIGHT DON SHELE 000,NA THE MATTER WE DEY TRY SETTLE NOW BUT WE NEVER STILL SEE AM SETTLE 000, SO A CERTAIN FAMOUS MUSICIAN WITH A VERY HUGE FAN BASE AND JUST GOT MARRIED IS EXPECTING A SECOND BABY WITH ONE OF HER BABY MAMA IN ATLANTA HERE, THE MATTER WAS SO MESSY AS THE MUSICIAN PAPA SEF DEY PARA FOR AM SAY WHY HIM LOOSEGUARD LIKE THAT, WIFE SEF DON PARA, SHE ANGRILY MOVED OUT OF THE HOUSE BUT SHE IS BACK NOW AFTER PLENTY PLEAS FROM BOTH FAMILY BUT WIFE AND HUSBAND NEVER SETTLE 00, SHE JUST MOVED IN BACK,THE HUSBAND SEF DON DEDICATE SONG TO THE INCIDENT, AND THIS BABY MAMA INTENTIONALLY DID IT 00, SHE SAY SHE NO GO ABORT. DEAR DECODERS, OVER TO YOU 0000″

To further affirm the post is about Davido, Gistlover wrote lyrics from Davido’s unavailable track in Timeless album”

Gistlover wrote, “Am only Gistlover Human, so make nobody para oo say | carry woman, shey na man wey I for carry 9e

“I just dey sing oooo, I no mention name oo0, na because say I like the unavailable lyrics

“Like I said earlier GLB NATION, na the matter we dey try settle like this, house wife and papa dey para like this, although pikin na goodnews ooo but how house wife go come feel like this”

