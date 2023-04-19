Davido Visits Lagos CP Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Concert

Afrobeat super star, Davido paid a visit to the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, ahead of his anticipated concert on Sunday.

The singer said that partnering with the police force was his team’s way of putting in place security for all attendees and hosts as their safety is most important.

Davido said, “People are really concerned about security and so that is why we are here to let people know that we are putting in measures, collaborating with Lagos State police to secure the fans that come to watch the show, to get in and leave safely.

“I also thought that it’s important for us to come because people don’t do this. Artistes wouldn’t come, maybe it’ll just be the organisers that’ll organise some police on the day of the show.

“But I feel after this, a lot of people will begin to visit the police command in collaboration to secure the environment.

“It could get a bit rough. Some fans may become over excited and disturb the other fans.”

However the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ben Hundeyin, in a tweet on Tuesday, noted that the visit was to finalise security arrangements for the event to be held at Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island.

Hundeyin said: “In preparation for his April 23 concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, @Davido and team visited CP Idowu Owohunwa to perfect security arrangements,” Hundeyin posted on the microblogging site.

“The CP assured him of the command’s total commitment to the security of Lagosians, even at concerts.”