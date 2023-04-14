DJ Chicken Mercilessly Beaten, Begs For Life (Video)

A video of popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Chicken being brutally beaten by unknown individuals has emerged online.

In the viral video as shared by popular social media influencer, Pooja, the street DJ could be heard begging one Abu Abel, saying in Yoruba, ‘I am your son’.

Pooja called on the security agency to arrest those involved in the assault.

He wrote: “Everyone involved in this should be arrested. What sort of nonsense is this? Even put on Live”

Read some reactions below:

@Alaborn01: Abu abel must be arrested for this

@AdemolaDebisi8: Justice for dj chicken 🥺🥺

@@oluwakeup_tobi: Abu Abel’s name is enough for police to do the needful

