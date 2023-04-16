“DNA Test Reveals Yul Edochie Is Not The Father Of Judy Austin’s Son” – Kemi Olunloyo

Self acclaimed Investigative Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has revealed that Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie has recently discovered that he is not the biological father of Judy Austin’s son, Star Dike.

Kemi Oluloyo took to her Facebook page on Saturday to reveal emphatically that the DNA test that was conducted on the son of the actor’s second wife showed he did not belong to Yul Edochie.

READ ALSO: Yul Edochie Deletes Instagram Photos Of Second Wife Judy Austin, Son

She wrote; “l just heard that DNA tests revealed that Judy Austin’s son was not fathered by Yul Edochie.”

Also, recall that a few days ago, media personality Daddy Freeze disclosed in a video that a popular Nigerian celebrity has discovered through a DNA test that he is not the biological father of the son he welcomed with his second wife.

After this disclosure, a lot of people suspected Yul Edochie because he had earlier deleted the photos of his son and second wife, Judy Austin from his Instagram page.

See post below: