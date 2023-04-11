Don’t Allow Fraudsters Use My Name To Extort You – Alex Otti Tells Aba Traders

According to Otti in a statement made available by his Special Adviser, Media, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Governor-elect dissociated himself and his wife from such criminal acts of extortion which run contrary to his administrative principles.

He urged those behind the criminal act to desist and turn a new leaf or be ready to face the consequences.

“The attention of the Abia Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, has been drawn to the activities of some unpatriotic citizens, who are allegedly moving around some markets in Aba using his name and that of his wife to extort unsuspecting members of the public with the fake assurances that they will be made market leaders.

“The Abia Governor-elect hereby disassociates himself and his wife from such criminal act of extortion, which conflicts with his administrative principles, and calls on those behind these nefarious activities to discontinue forthwith and turn a new leaf, or be ready to face severe consequences,” the statement read in part.

He however, urged the traders not to hesitate to identify and establish concrete evidence and report any person or persons using his name or that of his wife for such extortion to the Police.