Drake Wins $2.7m Bet On Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira Fight

Popular Canadian rapper, Drake has reportedly won an incredible $2.7 million after Israel Adesanya emerged victorious in his UFC 287 middleweight title bout against Alex Pereira.

Adesanya, a Nigerian-born New Zealander, reclaimed the 185lb title just five months after losing it to his long-standing adversary Pereira, who had previously defeated him twice in kickboxing.

It is understood that Drake had backed Adesanya to win in his previous fight against Pereira, which cost him a considerable sum of $ 1.6 million.

However, the Canadian artist was able to recoup his losses by placing two hefty bets on Adesanya in the rematch.

According to Mirror UK, Drake placed a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win, which earned him a return of $885,000.

Additionally, he staked $400,000 on Adesanya to win by knockout, resulting in a massive return of $ 1.8 million.

In response to being asked about Drake’s significant bets, Adesanya, known as ‘Stylebender,’ had this to say:

“Shoutout to everyone that bet on me but you have to realise that when I step into the octagon I put my life on the line. That’s the biggest parlay you can ever do. I’m a betting man too, so shoutout to Drake. We are about to make another deal and get more money.”