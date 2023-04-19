Driver Reportedly Dies As Fire Guts Commercial Bus On Ogudu Bridge In Lagos

An unnamed commercial bus driver was on Wednesday confirmed dead in an accident involving two commercial buses popularly known as ‘danfo’ and a government-owned BRT bus.

The accident reportedly occurred on the Ifako Bridge inward Ogudu on the Oworonshoki Expressway.

In the video shared, the deceased driver was captured on the floor and his vehicle upside down.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident, saying that the driver died instantly while some passengers sustained minor injuries.

It said, “An accident at Ifako inwards Ogudu Bridge involving a BRT Bus and a commercial Bus. One Casualty on ground with others injured.”

The agency added that hoodlums in the area quickly set the BRT bus ablaze, resulting in a gridlock.

A spokesperson for LASEMA Adebayo Taofik also said that LASTMA officers were on the ground controlling the traffic for easy movement.

He also said traffic police officers had been deployed to ensure the free flow of traffic on the expressway.

Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Margaret Adeseye said in a statement that “area boys” set the BRT bus on fire but firemen rushed down to the scene of the accident to combat the fire.

“Operational firefighting has commenced and we handed over one male adult to the police from Ogudu Division,” she said.

Adeseye added that the BRT driver and his assistant escaped with minor injuries.

