DSS Arrests Eze Igbo Who Threatened To Invite IPOB To Lagos

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu, who vowed to invite members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the State.

Information Nigeria learnt that the Igbo leader was picked on Saturday in a joint operation by the DSS and the police.

It was gathered that the team had traced Nwajagu to his palace, but he fled.

An anonymous police source told Punch he was tracked to a hotel in Ejigbo where he was apprehended at 1:00 am and now in the custody of the DSS.

Information Nigeria had reported how Nwajagu, on Friday, threatened to invite IPOB members to Lagos, justifying the move in the wake of attacks on some Igbo people in the State.

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us in the midnight, in the morning, in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they will come, they will know that we have our own men there. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get stand in Lagos State,” he had said.