DSS Arrests Pastor Tomi Arayomi, His Wife, PA At Abuja Airport

The head of the Restoring Isaachers Generation (RIG), Pastor Tomi Arayomi, was reportedly arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday morning, April 7, 2023.

It was gathered that he was arrested alongside his wife, Prophet Tahmar Arayomi, and his PA Emmanuel, on arrival at the Abuja airport from Lagos.

The trio landed at the airport at 10.20am for a crusade in the Federal Capital Territory scheduled for 5.00pm today.

READ MORE: Court Can’t Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration As President-Elect — Osigwe Says, Faults DSS’ Unprofessional Announcement

Although, it’s unclear why they were arrested, the couple has, however, been released, while his PA is still in detention.