DSS Silent On Pastor Tomi Arayomi’s Arrest

The Department of State Services (DSS) has kept silent concerning the arrest and detention of the founder, RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, United Kingdom, Tomi Arayomi, and his wife, Tema, by its operatives at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport on Friday.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that although the reason behind their arrest was unclear, he was allegedly arrested for making prophecies that are deemed to be inciting.

“He was invited for questioning. He has been on our watchlist for some time now over his speeches; his prophetic speeches about the elections,” a source told Punch.

Nonetheless, shortly after the news of his arrest, Tomi’s twin brother, Tobi Arayomi, via his Instagram page, @tobiarayomi, posted a photo of his brother and his wife on Instagram, stating they have been released.

“@tomiarayomi and @tahmar.india are out. Thank you all for your prayers,” Tobi stated.

Meanwhile, Peter Afunnaya, the spokesperson for the DSS, when questioned concerning the development, asked that the pastor be contacted

“What did the pastor tell you? Have you called the pastor and he told you he was abducted or arrested?

“Why don’t you call the Pastor, pls.” Afunnaya responded.

When the news of the arrest broke, former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili questioned the secret police on the offense of the pastor which led to his arrest.

She had tweeted, “@OfficialDSSNG can you please confirm news that Pastor @TomiArayomi Tomi Arayomi and his wife were arrested by your officials earlier today (Friday) at the Abuja airport?

“If so, and for public accountability, what offense?”