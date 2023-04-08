Easter: Those Seeking To Divide Nigerians Must Not Succeed, Says Atiku

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to avoid instigators who are trying to sow division across ethnic and religious lines in the country.

In his Easter message posted on twitter on Saturday, Atiku urged citizens to “collectively own our problems and collectively find solutions to overcome them”.

In the aftermath of the February 25 presidential election won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), online discussion has been riddled with ethnic slurs as supporters of different contenders in the election continue to engage in heated debates.

Addressing the situation, Atiku called on “leaders at all levels” to “come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us”.

He added that Nigerians must constantly ensure the unity of the country, saying it is the only way “we can thrive as a people”.

“This weekend, we join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to commemorate the Easter festivities,” the PDP presidential candidate said.

“This commemoration is a time for deep reflection as it marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death. It is a time to reach out to our brothers and sisters in need.

“It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation. We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity — across all lines — because united, our nation remains stronger, and we can thrive as a people.

“Our shared experiences bring us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we, as Nigerians, united in doing good, can and shall prevail.

“Our leaders at all levels should follow the virtues that define this season—sacrifice, love, and charity—and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.

“We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are a result of another ethnic or religious group. We must collectively own our problems and collectively find solutions to overcome them.

Atiku finished second in the presidential election and has filed a petition to challenge the result of the election.