Edo Police Place N5m Bounty On Suspect For Cyberbullying, Defamation

The Edo State Police Command on Monday placed a N5 million reward for information that would lead to the arrest of a Canada-based Nigerian lady, Rachael Eboni Osazee Iyonmana, over allegations of cyberbullying/stalking, defamation and impersonation.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, the command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police had in January declared the suspect wanted in its Special Police Gazette Bulletin.

READ ALSO: Interim Govt: There’s Plot With NCC To Track Obi’s Phone Calls, Prosecute Him For Treason – LP Aide, Obienyem

“On January 11, the Commissioner of Police received a petition from the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, Comrade Festus Alenkhe, over the alleged offence of cyberbullying/stalking and defamation of character, against one Rachael Eboni Osazee Iyonmana,” he said.

The police spokesman said the command had written a letter to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force CID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, but while the police were on her trail to effect the arrest, intelligence revealed that the suspect was in Canada.

Nwabuzor said the suspect opened multiple Facebook accounts, using the petitioner’s photographs and full name on Facebook, and used demeaning, derogatory language to defame the petitioner’s personality.

“The suspect used the internet to bully and even defame his character.”

“On February 13, the investigation revealed that after she was declared wanted, the suspect who is based in Canada, also went out of her way and created different Facebook accounts, using the complainant’s picture and continuing transmitting messages as if the complainant is the one transmitting them.

“We want to make the public aware that those Facebook accounts created by Rachael (suspect) were not the handiwork of the complainant.

“The suspect did that to make people believe that Festus is the one doing it.

“From investigation, Rachael is based in Canada, therefore, anybody with information about her presence in Nigeria, should inform the police and the information would be entertained by the office of the Commissioner of Police, PPRO and Anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit and the informant would be rewarded with N5 million,” said the PPRO.

He noted, however, that the Nigeria Police had also synergised with the Nigeria Immigration Service, with a view of arresting the suspect at any time in Nigeria.