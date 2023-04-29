EFCC Summons Akpabio Over Alleged Corruption

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has been invited by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interrogation over an investigation concerning corruption allegations against him.

It was gathered that at the time Akpabio headed the ministry, a N40 billion fraud was allegedly perpetrated in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

However, there were allegations of over N86 billion contract scams involving the senator-elect and a former Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, which the EFCC had been investigating.

The anti-graft agency had in the past arrested Akpabio over the alleged theft of N108.1 billion of Akwa Ibom funds.

READ MORE: Akpabio To Approach Supreme Court Over Appeal Court Judgement

The EFCC had earlier invited Akpabio to appear for questioning on March 29 but his lawyer, Umeh Kalu (SAN) in a letter to the anti-graft agency alleged that his client was suffering from pneumonia and cardiac arrhythmia. The invitation was later rescheduled.

In a letter dated April 13, 2023, which was received by Akpabio’s lawyers, the senator-elect was asked to come to EFCC headquarters in Abuja on May 9, 2023.

It read, “Investigation Activities Re: Senator Godswill Akpabio’s Appointment Letter Of Invitation’ was signed by ACE II SM Ala, Head, CMU-1.

“I refer to your letter number dated March 27, 2023, on the above subject. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to inform your client Senator Godswill Akpabio to personally report for an interview with the undersigned through the Head, CMU-1 team on May 9, 2023, at 5th Floor, EFCC Headquarters Plot 301/302 Institutions and Research District. Jabi, Abuja at 10:00 am.”