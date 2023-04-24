Eid-El-Fitr: Peter Obi Visits Anambra Muslims, Distributes Items, Condemns Ethnic Politics

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25 general elections, Peter Obi, has said politicians are using politics to sow seeds of discord among Nigerians.

Obi made this known in Onitsha, Anambra State on Sunday, when he visited the Muslim community to celebrate the Eid el ftr holiday.

Obi noted that Nigerians are one but that once politics come on stream some desperate politicians who want to reap from where they did not sow always bring segregation by wanting to divide the citizens along tribal and religious lines.

The former Anambra State governor donated bags of rice, cartons of noodles and packs of soft drinks to the Muslim community and prayed Allah to accept their fast and sacrifices and grant them good life.

He said, “I am here today to celebrate with you on this year’s occasion. Nigeria is one country. I am one Nigerian who believes in Nigeria, and also that we are one, irrespective of tribe and religion. I have never discriminated against anyone on the basis of religion, and I will never do that.

“The only thing that brings division among us is politics. Once it is time for election, some politicians engage in divisive campaigns, but it should not be so. One of my businesses is run by a northerner from Kano, and the business is doing well.