Eight Nigerian Nationals Arrested In Libya Over Alleged Prostitution

Eight Nigerian nationals have been arrested by the police in Benghazi, Libya over alleged prostitution.

The Migrant Rescue Watch disclosed these via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

The Nigerians, four men and four women, were arrested on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, during a raid on an apartment allegedly used for prostitution.

“Police carried out raid in Bouatni area (Benghazi) targeting a dwelling used by migrants for prostitution and arrested in flagranti 8 undocumented #migrants (male & female) of Nigerian nationality. All transferred to Bouatni Police Dept. for legal action.” the report read.

See photos below: