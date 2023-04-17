Electoral Disagreements Shouldn’t Fester Beyond Polls – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola says disagreements during the just-concluded 2023 general elections should not fester beyond the politicking season.

The minister, made this known on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said Nigerians are inseparable beyond religion and ethnicity and should “wear the trousers of adults” and maturity after the polls.

He said, “I think that we are too joined at the hip to allow disagreements over elections fester beyond elections. There are too many places where we are connected.

“I tell people, for example, that if you are talking ethnic issues, my first cousin is Lois Ganiu Okafor and I have another cousin, Fola Okeke, God bless her soul. So, which one of them do I dislike?

“I think that some of the rhetoric went the wrong way and I think everybody should wear the trouser of adults in the room now and I think that is already taking place and tempers are coming down. Sometimes we can be extreme when there is competition. I think as it goes on, maturity will come in.”

The former governor of Lagos State and strong ally of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu also said his party, the All Progressives Congress conducted pre-election internal polls but never released it, describing polls that predicted victory for Obi and Atiku as “badly conducted”.