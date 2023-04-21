Emeka Ihedioha Announces Mothers’ Death

Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha, mother of a former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has passed away.

According to a statement by the former governor via his Twitter handle on Friday said, she died on Thursday in Abuja at the age of 90.

Ihedioha wrote: “After a fruitful and eventful life of God’s abundant mercies and grace, our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha (Nee Okereke) gloriously transited to eternity on Thursday 20th April 2023 in Abuja, with her family by her side.”

READ MORE: Ex-Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Withdraws From PDP Guber Primary

“Mama celebrated her 90th birthday on 28th August 2022.”

“While we thank friends and well wishers who identified with us, particularly during our mother’s last days, we enjoin you to remember the family in your prayers.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.” he added.