‘End Our Years Of Suffering’ — 5,000 Sacked A’Ibom Teachers Beg Governor-Elect, Eno

The 5,000 teachers sacked in 2018 by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom have appealed to the governor-elect, Umo Eno to accept them once he assumes office.

According to a statement signed by Edidiong Etop Udi and Ubong Akpan Obot, coordinator and secretary general respectively, the sacked teachers urged the incoming governor to consider their plight.

Congratulating Eno and the deputy-elect, Akon Eyakenyi for their victory at the poll, they urged them them to emulate Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State who recently re-absorbed the 3,000 primary school teachers he sacked in 2018.

“We appeal that you toe the same path that His Excellency Mr. Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State has taken by reabsorbing the 3000 Primary School Teachers who were sacked in 2018 for not passing promotion exam organized by the State Government. This will be one historic achievements and hallmark of your administration.

“The forum specifically congratulates His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno and Senator Akon Eyakenyi for their massive victory at the poll as Governor-elect and Deputy Governor-Elect respectively.

READ ALSO: A’Ibom Public School Teachers Resume Strike Action Over ‘Outstanding Indebtedness’

“The gift of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno to Akwa Ibom State will usher in an horizon of unparalleled boundless hope, ray of sunshine and a rebirth of a new Akwa Ibom.

“Therefore, the Akwa Ibom State sacked 5000 teachers implore the Governor-elect to be magnanimous in his victory by engaging all constituencies of the state in policy designing and implementation process in order to give every citizen a deep sense of proudly belonging to Akwa Ibom State.

“The group is very convinced that the Governor-elect will objectively assess the needs of the people including the plights of the sacked 5000 teachers with the hope of ameliorating their long years of sufferings, marginalization and exclusivity in the Commonwealth of the state”, they said.

They further appreciated Eno for being instrumental in mitigating their plights as a people.

“His catalytic prowess and heroic display of maturity, experience and aura of endurance, tolerance, patience and understanding was bravery in deed. He identified with us at the peak of our griefs, sadness and sorrowful hearts,” the sacked teachers added