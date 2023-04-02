EPL: Newcastle Beat Manchester United To Climb Third On The Table

Newcastle United leapfrogged Manchester United into third place with 2-0 victory in the Premier League table after avenging their Carabao Cup final defeat against the Red Devils.

The Magpies produced a magnificent display at a raucous St James’ Park to leave their opponents without a win – or a goal – in their past three top-flight games.

Newcastle were thwarted by David de Gea’s excellent first-half double save, the Spaniard showing quick reactions to deny Joe Willock from close after clawing away Alexander Isak’s header.

Willock wasted another glorious chance after finishing wildly but the former Arsenal midfielder was in the right place to nod home the opener after Bruno Guimaraes’ cross was headed across goal by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Manchester United, who failed to register an attempt on target in the first half, have not tasted victory in the Premier League since ending their six-year trophy drought at Wembley in February.

Wout Weghorst fired an early chance into the side netting but the Red Devils were second best to a Newcastle side that showed far more urgency.

The hosts deservedly doubled their lead in the 88th minute with a well-placed header by substitute Callum Wilson.

Newcastle have not finished in the Premier League’s top four since 2002-03 but that could be set to change after a standout win against rivals for European qualification.

The stylish Magpies would have won by a more handsome margin had De Gea not pushed Joelinton’s attempt on to the bar, while Fabian Schar’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

In a game played at a frantic pace, Eddie Howe’s side were slicker than their opponents as they made it three league wins in a row.

Newcastle’s fans cheered and waved black-and-white flags at full-time but Howe knows his team have more work to do if they are to play in the Champions League next season.

However, the signs look good. This win was achieved without leading scorer Miguel Almiron who remains injured while Nick Pope produced his 13th clean sheet of the season.

The Newcastle keeper did not have much to do thanks to the work of his defenders, with Dan Burn producing a monumental performance at the back.