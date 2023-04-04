Ex-Minister Of Aviation, Osita Chidoka Loses Mother

Mother of a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, Deaconess Victoria Nneka Chidoka, has died, aged 75.

The matriarch of the Chidoka family died on Monday in her residence at Ikeja, Lagos State, following health issues, a statement personally signed by Osita Chidoka on Tuesday morning stated.

The statement titled ‘Notification of the Passing of Deaconess Victoria Nneka Chidoka (Nee Nzelu)’, reads: “With pain in our hearts and unconditional faith in the Love of God, we announce the passing of our mother, wife, sister, and grandmother Deaconess Victoria Nneka Chidoka at the age of 75 on Monday, April 3 at her residence.

“Mama Osi, as she is fondly called, passed peacefully surrounded by family and our loving thoughts as she came to the end of her courageous battle with health issues.

“At this time, we pray for God’s love, mercy, and grace upon her and those left behind to mourn her. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly by the family.

“Osita Chidoka For Ogbueshi Ben Chidoka and the family.”

She is also survived by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, representing Idemili North/South federal constituency of Anambra State.