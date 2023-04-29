Ex-Presidential Candidate, Owuru Suffering From Bipolar For Trying To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration — Keyamo

Chief spokesman of the dissolved Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has fired Ambrose Owuru, the former presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party in the 2019 election, for filing a motion to stop the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as next Nigeria’s president.

Information Nigeria had reported that Owuru, filed a fresh motion on notice at the Court of Appeal in Abuja seeking to stop the swearing-in of Tinubu as president.

The constitutional lawyer, in the suit is prayed to the Court of Appeal to prohibit President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from inaugurating the 2023 president-elect come May 29.

He claimed that he was the valid winner of the 2019 election and had not spent his tenure as required by law, consequently seeking to stop any other move towards the inauguration of Tinubu or anybody else as successor to Buhari.

Among other things, Owuru maintained that Buhari had been usurping his tenure of office since 2019 because the Supreme Court had not determined his petition filed in 2019 wherein he challenged Buhari’s victory.

He also applied for another order placing on notice that any form of inauguration organised by Buhari on May 29, 2023, remains and is viewed as an “interim placeholder” administration arranged pending the hearing and determination of his substantive appeal on the constitutional interpretation thereof.

However commenting via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Keyamo stated the action of Owuru showed someone who is suffering from the new strain of bipolar disease.

His words: “Let me describe the new strain of bipolar disease just discovered: someone ran an election against a President in 2019 and lost. He challenged the victory in court and lost.

“So, after the conclusion of another election in 2023, he files a motion in court to stop the swearing-in of the next President on the ground that he ought to be sworn in first to complete his tenure in 2027 before the victor in 2023 can commence his tenure.

“I am told they need his photograph for the next edition of the Dictionary to illustrate ‘bipolar’!”